Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

35-year-old Lauren Montgomery was reported missing to the CCSO by family and is reported to be transient in the Carson City area.

Montgomery is described as a black woman who is five feet four inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at 775-283-7815.

