California man gets 25 years for drug trafficking in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California resident has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking in Washoe County.

31-year-old Alberto Diaz Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after 10 years. He pled guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance in the amount of 400 grams or more.

In June 2022, detectives with the Reno Police Department, in partnership with the Regional Narcotics Unit and the Regional Gang Unit, conducted a sting operation on an organization selling methamphetamine in the county.

During that investigation, detectives arrested Rodriguez after he delivered more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.