California man gets 25 years for drug trafficking in Washoe County

Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez
Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California resident has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking in Washoe County.

31-year-old Alberto Diaz Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after 10 years. He pled guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance in the amount of 400 grams or more.

In June 2022, detectives with the Reno Police Department, in partnership with the Regional Narcotics Unit and the Regional Gang Unit, conducted a sting operation on an organization selling methamphetamine in the county.

During that investigation, detectives arrested Rodriguez after he delivered more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Latest News

Nevada System of Higher Education (NHSE) logo.
Three finalists named for chancellor of Nevada university system
The event taking place to benefit the Max Vincze foundation.
The Max Vincze Foundation’s event supporting research of rare young adult cancer
The sessions happening in North Lake
North Lake Tahoe Resort hosting lakeside yoga session to help local elementary school
New performing arts organization
The new performing arts organization Firebird Light Opera now hosting auditions