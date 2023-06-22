Being bear aware as temperatures warm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that bears are out of hibernation, local officials say those in the Reno/Tahoe area need to be extra “Bear Aware.”

Bears have been spotted in neighborhoods in Gardnerville recently and in South Lake Tahoe near the Tahoe Keys.

Ashley Sanchez, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, says it is important to remember that bears are wild animals, and we need to keep our distance from them.

This can be difficult when they are looking for a tasty bite to eat in our backyards or cars, but it is also important to make sure that, if a bear finds its way into any of these spaces, to give them an exit route so they can escape.

Sanchez says: “The number one (rule) is keep your safe distance. Make sure there is an escape route for them, and then scare them. If none of that works give us a call. Usually, bears want nothing to do with people, they’re just looking for easy food so usually scaring them away (works), we’ve actually seen some videos that have gone viral even out of Tahoe of people scaring away bears out of their cars successfully.”

She also mentions that when hiking, it is best to hike in a group.

“As long as you’re making a lot of noise, hiking in large groups, keep your dogs on a leash. A lot of conflicts between bears and humans is by a dog that’s off leash and approaching a bear. So it’s really important to keep your pets on a leash. If you do see a bear wile you’re out and it’s a safe distance away, consider yourself lucky because you just had a bear encounter,” says Sanchez.

