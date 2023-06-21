WCSO on scene of overturned semi blocking traffic

A picture of the crashed semi truck
A picture of the crashed semi truck(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a semi truck that overturned and is blocking traffic.

They say the truck is currently blocking Highland Ranch Parkway between Midnight Drive and Pyramid Highway near Sun Valley.

Highland Ranch Parkway is expected to be closed for at least the next couple of hours, WCSO said in a Facebook post.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, which the Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been caused by mechanical failure. They ask that you avoid the area.

