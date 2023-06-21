Support the Rotary Club of Carson City at the 8th annual Capital City Brewfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s Capital City Brewfest takes place Saturday, June 24 from 3-8 p.m. along Curry Street at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Carson City. They have 32+ local and regional breweries taking part in this year’s festivities, which is more than any year past. For $35, you get a mini pint glass for as much beer sampling as you’d like. There’s also a chance to purchase raffle tickets for several prizes including wagons of beer and wine, rounds of golf and a night out on the town which includes dinner and a concert.

Garrett LaPire, president elect for the Rotary Club of Carson City, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this event supports the club which in turns helps rotary fund youth programs, scholarship opportunities and community improvement projects.

Tickets are $35 if you by them online in advance and $40 at the gate. You can also follow Capital City Brewfest on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.