Open for Business: Swët Fitness owner shares how community fitness programs yield better results

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Swët Fitness was named Reno Gazette Journal’s Best of Reno 2023 for being the #1 HIIT & Strength Training Studio. It’s owner, Lacey Smith, is just the gym’s founder, she’s also a mom and an Army veteran who flew Blackhawk helicopter combat missions.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about how community fitness, Swët’s style of workout, can yield greater results and help people get in shape and stay motivated in large part because of the built in support system.

Smith explains that during group classes, people tend to push themselves harder when working out with others, friendships are created when their bodies are boosted with endorphins and they’re more likely to try something new.

To encourage people to check them out, Swët has a $7 for 7 days deal for anyone who just wants to try it out. It’s a great way to get started on your fitness journey.

To learn more about Swët Fitness, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

