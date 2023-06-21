Miniature bull riders compete at Reno Rodeo

Miniature bull riders compete in the arena
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five of the world premier youth bull riders compete for the top score over the span of three days. The purpose is to pair proper sized bulls with a rider of similar skill level. Riders must be under the age of 17 to be considered for youth riding.

“We have an age division that starts at 5 and under, so there’s a 4 year old riding tonight. But these kids, a lot of them ride their entire life you know coming into adulthood and hope to go onto the pros later,” said Tobie Olson, the President of the International Miniature BullRiders Association.

Miniature bull riding will be at the rodeo until Friday, June 23rd.

