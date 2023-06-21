The long difficult journey which changed law for injured workers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -When we first met Kim Frankel she’d been in the fight for most of two years. it began when her sheriff’s vehicle was rear-ended by a drunk driver.

A veteran detective assigned to sex crimes against children, she returned to work, but soon it became clear her injuries had led to a rare neurological condition called dystonia. Her body is continually wracked by repetitive painful muscle contractions.

The county’s insurance managers rejected multiple diagnoses and has continued to deny coverage even after losing its case in court. The state’s workers comp law, changed in the 1990′s, left little to force them to do otherwise.

Her story prompted State Sen. Richard “Skip” Daly to introduce SB274 which puts some teeth back into the law. Frankel testified and lobbied for it, telling her story to the lawmakers with considerable effect. “The power of her testimony and her willlingness to come and stand up and bring this issue forward,” said Daly. “She tries to give credit to me, (for the bill’s progress) but no it was all her.”

It passed both houses in the closing hours of the session, but days passed and it had not emerged in any of the on line lists of bills which had been signed or vetoed. Finally Tuesday she said she couldn’t stand it anymore and called the governor’s office. She was told it was signed last Friday, the last possible day. “I started screaming. I was just so elated because this has been an overwhelming journey for so many reasons.”

It was a victory for a woman who has seen a setback the rest of us can only imagine, but one she was happy to share. A lot of people and organizations had risen to her cause. “Our elected officials listened to the people. There was a lot of opposition.”

The bill puts more transparency in the process, increases oversight by the insurance commissioner and increases penalties for bad faith acts by the insurers. Both Frankel and Daly say they expect it will work. If not, they vow to be back next session.

Tragically, it will do nothing to help Kim Frankel. It’s likely the delay in her treatment, now three years and running, has left her with permanent impairment.

“But truly this saved my life,” says Frankel. “It saved my life and it gave me a purpose. I’m going to be fine. My family’s good. We’re going to be moving forward.”

