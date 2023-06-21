Local artist launches group art sessions for teens, young adults to navigate mental health struggles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past year Jennifer Dietsch, who goes by the artist name “Baby J,” has hosted a monthly event near downtown Reno called Artopsy. This event offers teenagers and young adults educational mental health navigation combined with intuitive art therapy exercises. Artopsy’s focus is on identifying and tending to daily difficulties on the road to growth and better mental health awareness.

Dietsch is only 22 years old but has found a passion for this intersection of art and therapy. With school being out, Artopsy is another tool for teens and young adults to embrace while on their journey to better mental health.

She hosts Artopsy on the third Wednesday of every month at The Bluebird Reno (555 E. 4th Street). Cost is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. to anyone 13 years and older. Wednesday, June 21′s art session will meet from 4-6 p.m. in honor of the first day of summer.

To learn more about Artopsy, click here.

