Local artist launches group art sessions for teens, young adults to navigate mental health struggles

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past year Jennifer Dietsch, who goes by the artist name “Baby J,” has hosted a monthly event near downtown Reno called Artopsy. This event offers teenagers and young adults educational mental health navigation combined with intuitive art therapy exercises. Artopsy’s focus is on identifying and tending to daily difficulties on the road to growth and better mental health awareness.

Dietsch is only 22 years old but has found a passion for this intersection of art and therapy. With school being out, Artopsy is another tool for teens and young adults to embrace while on their journey to better mental health.

She hosts Artopsy on the third Wednesday of every month at The Bluebird Reno (555 E. 4th Street). Cost is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. to anyone 13 years and older. Wednesday, June 21′s art session will meet from 4-6 p.m. in honor of the first day of summer.

To learn more about Artopsy, click here. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
AG Ford calls on Target to support LGTBQ+ community
Bone-ito Pet Party
Sponsored: Local dogs share their summer fun during Bone-ito's Pet Party
Capital City Brewfest 2023
Support the Rotary Club of Carson City at the 8th annual Capital City Brewfest
Lacey Smith, owner of Swet Fitness
Open for Business: Swët Fitness owner shares how community fitness programs yield better results