Former Reno Rodeo participant helping contribute to brain study to eventually catch, treat CTE in living athletes

Dr. Charles Bernick leading charge in Las Vegas-based Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hit.

After hit.

After hit.

“I’m not excited about it,” said Dr. Charles Bernick of the Las Vegas-based Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health when he sees people get hit in the head.

No one is delivering a fatal blow to the sports of boxing, football, and rodeo, so Dr. Bernick has been gathering data since 2011 for his Professional Athletes Brain Health Study. The hope is to have a breakthrough.

“We just need to understand how to make (those sports) safer,” Dr. Bernick said. “How can we protect athletes and understand when they’re at risk for the longer term consequences?”

Dr. Bernick’s end goal is to be able to diagnose a living person with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy - a fatal brain disease, and treat patients before it’s too late.

The study started with fighters. CTE is commonly associated with football.

“Are other populations exposed to head injuries as vulnerable? What are the risk factors?” Dr. Bernick asked.

Now a new sport is part of the 800-and-counting person study.

“This is something I can do not only for myself but for someone in the future in our sport,” said former professional rodeo cowboy Ryan Gray.

Gray has gotten his brain looked at as a part of the study.

“They get brain imaging, an MRI scan, they get blood tests. Their cognitive abilities are tested, behavior, and a speech sample. We gather a lot of information,” Dr. Bernick added.

Gray wanted to give doctors as much information as possible.

“It’s a baseline for changes,” he said. “Every year I go back and they’re able to see if there’s any changes or if I’m maintaining or getting better with memory, focus, and all the different tests that they do.”

The once top bareback rider in the world rode in the Reno Rodeo many times. After 15 years he’s now living life away from the jerking and bucking.

To help contribute financially to Cleveland Clinic Nevada, click here for more information on next month’s rodeo event in Glenbrook.

