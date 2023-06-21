Economic impacts for local business during Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owners of D Bar M Western Store near Downtown Reno say rodeo season is a special time for them.

“We get to see people that sometimes we only see once a year here. It is similar to Christmas in a way because it is very busy and we are pretty lucky that we get Christmas every six months,” said Jack Basset, Owner of D Bar M.

The store bustling, as local rodeo fans and out-of-towner’s stop in for any rodeo equipment and clothing needs. From equine equipment, to clothes, boots, hats, jewelry, D Bar M is a one-stop shop.

“Any time Reno has equine events it helps our business, we get a lot of traffic because we carry high quality items used by both the participants and spectators.

You can visit D Bar M Western Store located at 1020 E 4th Street, Reno NV.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.