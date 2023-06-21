Diver drowns in Lake Tahoe on Father’s Day

The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.(Pixabay)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation. North Lake Tahoe Fire responded to an emergency at Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor on Sunday, June 18.

A spokesperson says crews rushed to the area to help a distressed diver. The male diver was taken to Incline Village Community Hospital where he later died.

No other details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

