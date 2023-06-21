Diver drowns in Lake Tahoe on Father’s Day

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation. North Lake Tahoe Fire responded to an emergency at Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor on Sunday, June 18.

A spokesperson says crews rushed to the area to help a distressed diver. The male diver was taken to Incline Village Community Hospital where he later died.

No other details are being released at this time.

