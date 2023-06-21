Davidson Academy’s Ellan Ortiz recognized as delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Davidson Academy’s Ellan Ortiz has been selected as Nevada’s delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. While just he just only up his sophomore year, Ortiz is an incredibly inspiring individual. This talented student from the Davidson Academy of Nevada serves as a shining example of the power of determination and ambition. His hard work and commitment have not only earned him the privilege of representing Nevada but also the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals from around the country and the world.

Ellan Ortiz, a junior at Davidson Academy of Nevada, shared his thoughts on his achievements, saying, “This is very important to me because I have put in a lot of effort, especially for my family who has made sacrifices for me. I want to make them happy, pursue my dreams, and help others, ultimately making my family proud.”

Ellan’s nomination for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders has been signed by Nobel Prize winner in medicine, Mario Capecchi. This prestigious event will be held at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Campus, providing him with a platform to explore the latest advancements in the medical field. While Ellan’s interests lie in medical and bio-tech, his primary goal remains to positively impact people’s lives.

Colleen Harsin, the Director of Davidson Academy of Nevada, expressed excitement about Ortiz’s success, stating, “We’re so excited for Ellan to get this opportunity to explore his interests outside of the school setting, and it’s really what we hope for. During their summertime we hope they are able to reach and extend themselves to learn and grow in ways that are outside the classroom. To be able to balance that with his other interests is a super exciting option for him.”

Ortiz’s versatility and commitment are evident both in and outside the classroom. Besides excelling academically, he also demonstrates dedication to sports as the goalkeeper for the Carson High School soccer team and the prestigious Carson FC Callecita Club. Recognizing the importance of education in the current world, Ellan emphasizes that being a student-athlete has helped him develop focus, determination, and passion for both sports and academics.

While Ellan admits to feeling a bit nervous in the presence of individuals who have made significant discoveries in the medical field, he views this opportunity as a stepping stone toward his own success. He aspires to achieve similar accomplishments and make a positive impact in the medical field in the future.

