Cortez Masto joins legislation aiming to protect LGTBQ+ community

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is joining some of her Democratic colleagues in introducing a bill they hope will provide greater protections for LGTBQ+ people.

Cortez Masto, Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Representative Mark Takano (D-CA-39) as well as other Senators and Representatives, introduced the Equality Act.

The Equality Act would amend federal anti-discrimination laws to add sexual orientation and gender identity to include bans on discrimination in housing, employment, and more.

“No one should be denied a loan or fired from a job because of who they are or who they love,” said Cortez Masto. “LGBTQ+ Americans are facing increasing threats and discrimination across the country, and it is more urgent that ever that we pass the Equality Act. I’ll always stand up for every American’s fundamental civil rights protections.”

The full text of the bill can be found here.

