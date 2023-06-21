Cortez Masto joins legislation aiming to protect LGTBQ+ community

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday,...
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is joining some of her Democratic colleagues in introducing a bill they hope will provide greater protections for LGTBQ+ people.

Cortez Masto, Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Representative Mark Takano (D-CA-39) as well as other Senators and Representatives, introduced the Equality Act.

The Equality Act would amend federal anti-discrimination laws to add sexual orientation and gender identity to include bans on discrimination in housing, employment, and more.

“No one should be denied a loan or fired from a job because of who they are or who they love,” said Cortez Masto. “LGBTQ+ Americans are facing increasing threats and discrimination across the country, and it is more urgent that ever that we pass the Equality Act. I’ll always stand up for every American’s fundamental civil rights protections.”

The full text of the bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation

Latest News

Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
AG Ford calls on Target to support LGTBQ+ community
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis, with daughter...
DeSantis speaks at 8th annual Basque Fry
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at...
DeSantis quiet on Trump indictment as he faces conservatives in Gardnerville
Nevada Democrats criticize DeSantis ahead of Basque Fry