City of Sparks announces road closures for Northern Nevada Taco Fest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced a number of road closures ahead of the Northern Nevada Taco Fest this Saturday.

The festival will be held at Victorian Square Plaza on June 24 and June 25 from noon to 8:00 p.m. The following roads will be closed from June 24 at 2:00 a.m. through June 27 at 6:00 a.m.:

· Ave of the Oaks between 12th and 13th Streets

· Victorian Plaza

The city says Victorian Plaza Circle will remain open and parking will be available in the garage next to the Galaxy Theater.

