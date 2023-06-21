City of Sparks announces road closures for Northern Nevada Taco Fest

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced a number of road closures ahead of the Northern Nevada Taco Fest this Saturday.

The festival will be held at Victorian Square Plaza on June 24 and June 25 from noon to 8:00 p.m. The following roads will be closed from June 24 at 2:00 a.m. through June 27 at 6:00 a.m.:

·         Ave of the Oaks between 12th and 13th Streets

·         Victorian Plaza

The city says Victorian Plaza Circle will remain open and parking will be available in the garage next to the Galaxy Theater.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Lane reductions to take place on I-580
Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp
Oddie Wells project to close part of Oddie through June
Police say a dark green 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the river. The driver was...
Police release new details on driver who crashed into the Carson River