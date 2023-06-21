Annual fund raising event for local Veterans underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident John Schreiber didn’t have to think twice about buying his ‘Community 4 Veterans” raffle tickets.

A chance to win a 2022 RZR valued at $35,000 dollars is not unattainable. He knows firsthand and shows us the 4 tickets he purchased last year.

That’s when he won the RZR--even though at that time he had to be convinced.

“Oh I thought it was a scam,” says Schreiber. “I didn’t believe it. Just in case, I came down.”

The raffle tickets go for $10 dollars apiece. It’s been the same price for the last 20 years.

Besides the grand prize--there are other prizes like a package from Frey Bourbon. All the money raised will go to local Veteran needs throughout the community.

The 2021 RZR winner tells us it was worth the $10 dollar chance.

But he decided to give even more.

“Had another Veteran, it suited his needs,” says Jim Wetzel. “He bought it from me, and I was able to turn the money around and gave it Honor Flight and to DAV.”

Organizers of the “Community 4 Veterans” say their volunteers have been out here since the middle of May and they will stay here seven days a week selling tickets until the August 19th event rain or shine.

Many are Veterans themselves and know there is a local need out there to help Veterans and Veterans’ organizations.

“We want to raise $200,000,” says Frank Greenwood with Community 4 Veterans. “We want to completely furnish or pay for an Honor Flight trip. That is about $70,000 and then we support the Gold Star and Blue Star and some things like that. The VA hospital. We take care of the homeless, we house them. So, the goal is high, but we can reach it.”

A big BBQ is scheduled on August 19th where Veterans and their families enjoy a free lunch.

Classic car enthusiasts bring their vehicles, and the entire parking lot is full. Greenwood hopes as many as 2,000 people will show up to enjoy the festivities and have additional chances to win more prizes.

No one needs to be present to win the grand prizes. But during this event on August 19th there will be door prizes, $4,000 dollars’ worth from the Sportsman’s Warehouse where winners must be in attendance.

They’ll include smokers, camping gear, fishing poles and other outdoor items.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.