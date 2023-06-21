AG Ford calls on Target to support LGTBQ+ community

Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.(WCAX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is joining a coalition of state attorneys general calling on Target to throw its support behind the LGTBQ+ community.

On Tuesday, he and 14 other AGs sent a letter to Target after the retailer decided to remove some pride related merchandise from its stores.

In the letter, Ford and the other attorneys general expressed concern over what he called politically motivated attacks on the community and about Target’s decision.

“Recent attacks against the LGBTQ+ community have made it clear that there are those who wish to use their fellow Americans as political scapegoats,” said Ford.

“We cannot allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to be discriminated against or be made into political targets for simply living their lives authentically. I urge Target to rethink their recent actions, which could have the consequence of emboldening those who would stoke hate against their fellow citizens.”

Their letter also urged Target to keep staff members and customers safe from harassment, vandalism and other criminal acts.

