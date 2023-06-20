William N. Pennington Foundation donates $140,000 to Red Cross of Northern Nevada

Pennington Foundation donates $140,000 to American Red Cross of Northern Nevada
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:08 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the recent weeks, volunteers with the Red Cross of Northern Nevada have had to respond to an average of 2-3 house fires per week. The local chapter helps displaced families recover after the disaster. On June 15th, the local William N. Pennington Foundation donated $140,000 and a truck to support of local Red Cross disaster assistance efforts.

“This generous donation from the Pennington Foundation will help us be there with vital support when community members are affected by home fires, flooding, severe winter weather, or other disasters. The donated truck gives us needed transportation to safely get volunteers, staff, and supplies to emergency locations and the people who need assistance,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of Red Cross of Northern Nevada.

In 2022, local Red Cross volunteers responded to more than 125 home fires and helped nearly 500 people in Northern and Rural Nevada. “As we continue to see more devastating wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters each year, we’re grateful for the Pennington Foundation’s generosity and partnership to allow us to expand our capacity to serve the community,” said Powell.

To learn more about volunteer positions in Northern Nevada visit RedCross.org/volunteer. For more information, please visit redcross.org

