Tips to help save for summer fun

Consider setting up a separate savings account for a dream purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The most popular budgeting plans all encourage people to set aside some money for fun and entertainment.

Buying a boat, pool, or jet ski is possible, provided you properly budget.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said budgeting where each dollar goes is especially true when planning a vacation.

“Put a little bit aside from every paycheck and really factor in where you’re going to go on vacation, how much it’s going to cost and figure that there’s going to be some things that come up, that are going to be more expensive than you thought they’d be,” Joyce advised.

Joyce said to consider having that amount automatically withdrawn each month.

He said you can set up a separate savings account solely for that special purchase you want to make.

NerdWallet has recommendations for banks that facilitate setting up multiple savings accounts.

Joyce said if you feel you’ve missed the savings window this year, you can always start saving now for your special treat next summer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Sol Cannabis in Washoe Valley
Nevada approves conditional license for Sol Cannabis lounge
This booking photo shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco