Sparks Police arrest suspect wanted on felony warrant after short chase

Police investigate after a man wanted on a warrant was arrested on 19th Street in Sparks, Nev....
Police investigate after a man wanted on a warrant was arrested on 19th Street in Sparks, Nev. on Jun. 19, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a suspect wanted on a felony parole warrant Monday night. Officers spotted the man at the Flying Frog Car Wash at 20th and C Streets at about 6:15 p.m.

The suspect ran away, but was caught and arrested near 19th Street and Prater Way.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

