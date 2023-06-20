Sparks Police arrest suspect wanted on felony warrant after short chase

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a suspect wanted on a felony parole warrant Monday night. Officers spotted the man at the Flying Frog Car Wash at 20th and C Streets at about 6:15 p.m.

The suspect ran away, but was caught and arrested near 19th Street and Prater Way.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.