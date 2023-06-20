Sadie Fienberg shares what it means to her to be named Nevada’s young entrepreneur of the year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sadie Fienberg is the owner of Butterfly Creative Projects, a graphic, web and email design agency. She grew up learning graphic design at a young age and technology skills from her dad’s computer business. She opened her company 5 years ago which has taken off over the years.

She also just won the Small Business Administration’s “Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year” for 2023.

In May, she flew to Las Vegas to accept the award. Tuesday, she stopped by Morning Break to talk about what the honor represents and how she wants to help other entrepreneurs achieve their goals.

She’s also the brains and face behind the Reno food blog, Snack on That, on Instagram.

You can learn more about Butterfly Creative Projects online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

