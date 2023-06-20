Nevada looking to recruit rural foster parents

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says there are around 400 children in foster care in rural Nevada
(Unsplash)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is looking to recruit and train more foster families in the state’s rural counties.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is hosting an eight-session virtual training program this summer. The program is designed to help prepare prospective foster parents on topics like what life in foster homes is like, and licensing steps among other things.

Guest speakers will include judges, social workers, birth parents, current and former foster parents who will share experiences and insights. Upon completing all eight sessions, prospective parents can advance to foster care licensure’s next steps.

“Rural foster parents play an important role in providing safety and stability in a child’s life. We encourage those who have considered becoming a foster parent to join this training to learn more,” said Kevin Quint, Clinical Program Manager with the Division of Child and Family Services.

Prospective foster parents can be single or married, work full or part-time, and either rent or own their own home. Foster parents can also receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says there are around 400 children in foster care in rural Nevada.

Training sessions will be held twice a week from July 11 to Aug. 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Microsoft Teams app, available on Apple IOS and Google Play stores.

To learn more about the training series, contact Kevin Quint at 775-684-1973 or kevin.quint@dcfs.nv.gov. Learn more about foster care at www.ruralnvfostercare.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Bruka Theatre presents Kinky Boots
Michael Davenzo, Kristina Worthley talk about their roles in Brüka Theatre’s “Kinky Boots”
Bruka Theatre presents Kinky Boots
Bruka Theatre presents Kinky Boots
Sadie Fienberg, Butterfly Creative Projects
Sadie Fienberg shares what it means to her to be named Nevada’s young entrepreneur of the year
Sadie Fienberg, Butterfly Creative Projects
NV Young Entrepreneur of the Year