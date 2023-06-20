Nevada looking to recruit rural foster parents

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is looking to recruit and train more foster families in the state’s rural counties.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is hosting an eight-session virtual training program this summer. The program is designed to help prepare prospective foster parents on topics like what life in foster homes is like, and licensing steps among other things.

Guest speakers will include judges, social workers, birth parents, current and former foster parents who will share experiences and insights. Upon completing all eight sessions, prospective parents can advance to foster care licensure’s next steps.

“Rural foster parents play an important role in providing safety and stability in a child’s life. We encourage those who have considered becoming a foster parent to join this training to learn more,” said Kevin Quint, Clinical Program Manager with the Division of Child and Family Services.

Prospective foster parents can be single or married, work full or part-time, and either rent or own their own home. Foster parents can also receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says there are around 400 children in foster care in rural Nevada.

Training sessions will be held twice a week from July 11 to Aug. 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Microsoft Teams app, available on Apple IOS and Google Play stores.

To learn more about the training series, contact Kevin Quint at 775-684-1973 or kevin.quint@dcfs.nv.gov. Learn more about foster care at www.ruralnvfostercare.com.

