Nevada DMV announces Walk-In Wednesdays beginning July 12

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada DMV will begin holding Walk-In Wednesdays on July 12 so customers can be seen without an appointment.

Saturdays will be available for meetings by appointment for the first time ever. They began seeing people by appointment only in 2022.

The DMV utilizes an appointment system to manage the volume of customers it sees at its metropolitan offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson, and Las Vegas.

“This change will allow customers who’ve been asking for the flexibility of coming in without an appointment during the week to do so,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “It also gives our customers who work Monday-through-Friday jobs a chance to book their appointments on Saturdays.” Butler added that many common transactions, such as registration renewals, are available to complete online at dmv.nv.gov through the “MyDMV” service.

“Staffing on Saturdays has always been challenging, but the demand for services on our walk-in day is very high,” Butler explained. “Having the opportunity to serve our walk-in customers on a weekday will allow us to put our best foot forward and ensure we help as many walk-in customers as we can.”

Customers making an appointment will find that Wednesdays are unavailable for appointments beginning July 12, and every Saturday from July 15 onward now offers the option to book an appointment.

“One pattern we see with our walk-in days is that customers will start lining up sometimes as early as 3 a.m. to get a return ticket. We strongly advise against doing that. We see lulls in foot traffic in the later part of the morning and the mid-afternoon; if our offices look extraordinarily busy, try coming back in an hour or so if your schedule allows.”

Customers checking in at an office during Walk-In Wednesdays will generally be issued a ticket with a return time; once they return at that predesignated time, they’ll be issued a call number for their turn at a window.

The DMV encourages anyone seeking services at a metro office to book an appointment early and asks the public to cancel appointments they don’t intend to keep so that other Nevadans can be seen at a service counter sooner.

