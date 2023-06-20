Nevada approves conditional license for Sol Cannabis lounge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has approved the license for the Sol Cannabis lounge in Washoe County, as well as two in Clark County.

The Venue at Sol Cannabis was approved by the board. A prospective license was given to Sol Cannabis back in November 2022.

Applicants may continue preparing their consumption lounges for operation while holding a conditional license.

Prior to issuing a final licensure, a final inspection of the facility by the Cannabis Compliance Board is required before being allowed to open. Licensees must still adhere to any local ordinances and receive approval from their local jurisdictions.

