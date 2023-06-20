NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling vortex.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Check out this eerie image of Jupiter captured by a NASA spacecraft!

A green light can be seen coming from an area near the planet’s North Pole.

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter’s swirling vortex.

The largest planet in the solar system is known for its massive storms.

Unlike on Earth where lightning comes from water clouds, Jupiter’s strikes come from clouds that are a mixture of ammonia and water.

Another difference is the gas giant sees lightning hitting most frequently near the planet’s poles, while most of the lightning bolts on Earth occur near the equator.

