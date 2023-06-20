Michael Davenzo, Kristina Worthley talk about their roles in Brüka Theatre’s “Kinky Boots”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The award-winning Broadway musical, “Kinky Boots,” comes to the Biggest Little City. With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this show is as uproariously funny as it is heartwarming.

Michael Davenzo (Charlie) Kristina Worthley (Nicola) stopped by Morning Break to talk about the ways in which the show celebrates drag culture while being a show that’s about so much more than drag queens and their shoes.

Brüka Theatre debuts “Kinky Boots” Friday, June 23 with performances through July 22.

Brüka Theatre debuts "Kinky Boots" Friday, June 23 with performances through July 22.

