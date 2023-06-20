Michael Davenzo, Kristina Worthley talk about their roles in Brüka Theatre’s “Kinky Boots”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The award-winning Broadway musical, “Kinky Boots,” comes to the Biggest Little City. With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this show is as uproariously funny as it is heartwarming.

Michael Davenzo (Charlie) Kristina Worthley (Nicola) stopped by Morning Break to talk about the ways in which the show celebrates drag culture while being a show that’s about so much more than drag queens and their shoes.

Brüka Theatre debuts “Kinky Boots” Friday, June 23 with performances through July 22.

For a full schedule and to purchase your tickets, click here. You can also follow Brüka Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Bruka Theatre presents Kinky Boots
Bruka Theatre presents Kinky Boots
Sadie Fienberg, Butterfly Creative Projects
Sadie Fienberg shares what it means to her to be named Nevada’s young entrepreneur of the year
Nevada looking to recruit rural foster parents
Sadie Fienberg, Butterfly Creative Projects
NV Young Entrepreneur of the Year