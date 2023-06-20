Lane reductions to take place on I-580
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes overnight on I-580 for road repairs.
The repairs will occur on the south Reno portion of I-580 from June 21 to June 23 so NDOT can repair concrete barriers that were damaged in a recent crash.
One lane will be closed in each direction of I-580 near the Neil Road/Meadowood Mall exit from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.
NDOT says drivers should expect minor travel delays.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.