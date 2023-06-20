Lane reductions to take place on I-580

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes overnight on I-580 for road repairs.

The repairs will occur on the south Reno portion of I-580 from June 21 to June 23 so NDOT can repair concrete barriers that were damaged in a recent crash.

One lane will be closed in each direction of I-580 near the Neil Road/Meadowood Mall exit from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

NDOT says drivers should expect minor travel delays.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp
Oddie Wells project to close part of Oddie through June
Police say a dark green 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the river. The driver was...
Police release new details on driver who crashed into the Carson River
Juvenile dies in Sparks crash