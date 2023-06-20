KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes sweet mint pineapple shrimp skewers

By Katey Roshetko
Jun. 20, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mint and pineapple? Don’t knock it until you try it. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is combining the two flavors into one delicious shrimp skewer snack/appetizer.

Ingredients:

  • Shrimp
  • Mint (chiffonade)
  • Pineapple (cubed)
  • Hoisin sauce
  • Butter
  • Garlic
  • Sesame seeds
  • Soy sauce

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, marinate shrimp in hoisin, garlic and soy sauce.
  2. Cut mint into a chiffonade.
  3. Cube pineapple.
  4. Cook shrimp in butter set aside.
  5. Layer shrimp and pineapple on skewer.
  6. Top with mint and sesame seeds.
  7. VOILA!!

Chef Chapin has also been nominated in the Best Chef category of the News and Review Best of Northern Nevada awards. You have until Sunday, July 23, to vote for Chapin and all your other favorite businesses and people in the greater Reno area. Click here to cast your votes.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

