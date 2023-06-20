Governor Lombardo sets veto record in ‘23 session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -No one has yet suggested declaring Governor Lombardo’s veto stamp an historical artifact and sening it to to the state museum they did after then Governor Jim Gibbons used his so often in the wake of the 2009 session. But Lombardo did set a mark of his own this recent session rejecting a record number of bills.

Last Friday alone, on the last day to sign or veto bills from the regular session, he vetoed 43, bringing his total for the session to 75, far exceeding Gibbons’ record of 48.

That total is likely to be spun various ways in future campaigns. The governor’s camp has already cast it as reflecting his committment to “hold the line” against erosion of constitutional rights and government overreach. And, to be fair, the governor can point to a number of acheivements this session

Still, seasoned observers may see the wasted time and energy passing bills only to be rejected as the result of a lack of the kind of communication seen in other, more successful sessions.

“They weren’t talking to each other,” says Prof. Fred Lokken of the Truckee Meadows Community College. “They weren’t establishing why this was important. They weren’t dealing so they could identify what could get through and what wouldn’t, a bridge too far this time. All of that seemed to be lacking this session and that’s the reason we’re seeing a record number of vetoes.”

Will it make a difference in campaigns and sessions to come?

Lokken says it could.

“If, in fact, the Democrats win one additional seat in the Senate , this governor has to deal with this legislature in 2025. There are long memories in politics when you have record breaking numbers of vetoes. so the amount of cooperation could be even less.”

