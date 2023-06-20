Free Food storage class open to the public

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Would you like to talk with experts about the best steps you can take to learn more about building your own home food storage at an affordable rate?

You’re invited to the Home Storage Center at 580 Reactor Way in Reno Tuesday, June 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You’ll learn how to plan a 3 month supply of food, what food to include, and where to store your home food storage.

Dehydrated food items will be ready for purchase at extremely affordable prices and you’ll also enjoy door prizes and refreshments.

If you can’t make it in person you can also attend via zoom at HTTP://us06web.zoom.us.j.87444224238. The meeting ID is 874 4422 4238.

This event is sponsored by the Reno Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

