Few better to learn from for Aces pitchers than Doug Drabek

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than 30 years since Reno Aces Pitching Coach Doug Drabek threw the Philadelphia Phillies for a loop and helped the Pirates win the division in 1991.

Now he’s back on the bump, but teaching instead.

“When you’re working on something and you see it catch on, and it helps them, then they move on, that’s the best part of it right there,” Drabek said of teaching current pitchers on the Aces staff.

The best part for Reno’s rotation is learning from the 1990 Cy Young winner. Lessons he learned back in his playing days apply to his philosophies now.

“I knew my pitches. Everything was working. I knew I had a good defense so I didn’t try to do more than I had to out there,” Drabek said of his special 1990 season. “I would rather them get all the outs. If I got no strikeouts then that’s fine. Everything clicked.”

Drabek’s been helping Diamondbacks pitchers strike since 2010 when he initially joined the organization’s farm system.

“What used to work in A ball is different from AAA ball. Be open to making changes, and it’s something they probably never had to make. But you see the progress,” Drabek added of the growth he’s seen pitchers go through as they move up through the system.

Progress gets tracked on Drabek’s handy clipboard. Finding a balance between instinct and analytics is also key.

“(I) keep track of each pitch. Just looking to see if they’re falling into any tendencies and stuff like that,” he said of what he watches for during an outing.

While Drabek’s dudes face an uphill battle pitching at elevation, and the complications that come with that, the team ranks toward the middle of the pack in most statistical pitching categories.

