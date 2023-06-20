Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Sol Cannabis in Washoe Valley
Nevada approves conditional license for Sol Cannabis lounge
This booking photo shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco