Davidson Academy Graduate Samantha Glover looks for change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We caught up with Samantha Glover in March of 2021.

During her spare time, she and her friends were putting together period packets for homeless women who could not afford menstrual products.

The project was called “Red Equity.”

“It was really difficult for me to comprehend people had to choose between food or staying clean and hygienic during their menstrual cycle,” said Samantha at the time. “Because at the end of the day it is a simple bodily function just like using the restroom. And period products like pads and tampons are equally crucial such as hand soap or toilet paper.”

Glover was 15 years old.

In the months to come she would lobby the Nevada Legislature to pass a bill requiring some public schools to offer free menstrual products to students. It passed unanimously in both houses.

And Glover predicted a change in school attendance.

“Foresee potentially an increase in attendance because in a New York City pilot program attendance increased by 2.4%,” she said.

In Washington D.C she represented Nevada in “Girls Nation”.

Earlier this year she opened a round table discussion on abortion rights featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Because abortion care is essential and young people have the most to gain, yet the most to lose,” she told the crowd of more than 400.

Graduation from Davidson Academy came quickly.

And now with scholarships in hand, Glover is headed to the University of Virginia.

“I just think it’s an excellent school; that really checked all the boxes I was looking for,” she says of her selection.

She says she wants to pursue public policy. But nothing is etched in stone as far as studies or a future career. She adds there are plenty of young people out there just like she is, and they will make a difference.

“Young people are going to make a change,” says Samantha. “Gen Z. We have already seen it. We are organizing and taking action. And there are a lot of other young people out there that I find so inspiring that are making a difference in their communities. And there’s a lot of young people who are here and we want change. And we want change, and we are going to demand change.”

We suspect in Virginia or back here in Nevada, this won’t be the last you hear from Samantha Glover.

There’s just too much to conquer.

