Carson City Fire Department hosts a wildfire preparedness workshop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire season is approaching and Carson City Fire Department is urging you to prepare. Wildfires can be caused naturally but humans are responsible for the majority of wildfires.

Chief Sean Slamon suggests having an evacuation plan and belongings ready, just in case. “We recommend having a go bag or something that you would put in a go bag, ready to go, that you have put some forethought to it,” said Chief Slamon. “Prescription medications, make sure you have a cell phone charger, your cell phone and make sure you have a plan on where you are going to go.”

Having an evacuation plan ready in advance will enable you to get to safety sooner and allow the firefighters to access the scene. If you do not have a plan yet, Nevada Division of Forestry, Nevada Energy and Living with Fire will be at Station 51′s workshop to help you.

“The biggest thing I want to create out of this is networking,” said Chief Slamon. “Meet your neighbors , meet your firefighters and build that relationship before the fire starts so we have a better understanding of what both parties need.”

The free workshop will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Station #51 in Carson City. You do not have to live in Carson City to attend and appetizers will be served.

To register visit this link.

To join via Zoom visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.