Carson City Fire Department hosts a wildfire preparedness workshop

Carson City Fire Department urges residents to ready for wildfire season
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire season is approaching and Carson City Fire Department is urging you to prepare. Wildfires can be caused naturally but humans are responsible for the majority of wildfires.

Chief Sean Slamon suggests having an evacuation plan and belongings ready, just in case. “We recommend having a go bag or something that you would put in a go bag, ready to go, that you have put some forethought to it,” said Chief Slamon. “Prescription medications, make sure you have a cell phone charger, your cell phone and make sure you have a plan on where you are going to go.”

Having an evacuation plan ready in advance will enable you to get to safety sooner and allow the firefighters to access the scene. If you do not have a plan yet, Nevada Division of Forestry, Nevada Energy and Living with Fire will be at Station 51′s workshop to help you.

“The biggest thing I want to create out of this is networking,” said Chief Slamon. “Meet your neighbors , meet your firefighters and build that relationship before the fire starts so we have a better understanding of what both parties need.”

The free workshop will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Station #51 in Carson City. You do not have to live in Carson City to attend and appetizers will be served.

To register visit this link.

To join via Zoom visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

American Red Cross of Northern Nevada gets $140,000 donation
William N. Pennington Foundation donates $140,000 to Red Cross of Northern Nevada
Pennington Foundation donates $140,000 to American Red Cross of Northern Nevada
Jars of food in a closet.
Free Food storage class open to the public
Pennington Foundation donates $140,000 to Red Cross