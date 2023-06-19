RSV Vaccine widely available soon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Images of patients hooked up to respirators in an intensive care unit. COVID might come to mind.

But there is another disease, called Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV which kills up to 14,000 patients a year. It spreads by an infectious cough or sneeze or touching a contaminated surface without washing hands.

One infectious disease expert called RSV: “The last great big respiratory viruses that afflicts our population on an annual basis.”

He called it “the last” because there is now a vaccine for RSV.

“The nice part is, the population that is the most vulnerable we now have a vaccine,” says Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, Medical Director of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “So now for those over the age of 60 it is available. And just recently for pregnant women 24-to-36 weeks are eligible for this.”

Pfizer has developed a vaccine for newborns as well.

This Wednesday, June 21, 2023, a CDC Advisory Board on immunization practices will meet to discuss the appropriate use of the vaccine. It could be available on a nationwide scale beginning in the fall where patients could receive the RSV vaccine along with their annual flu shot.

The vaccines have anywhere between a 67%-to-85% success rate in preventing RSV.

Dr. Curry-Winchell says the disease hospitalizes 57,000 children annually, which is why pregnant women should seriously consider getting the vaccine once the recommendations are finalized.

“When that pregnant woman gets vaccinated it allows the anti-bodies who pass and protect the baby,” says Dr. Curry-Winchell. “So, it hopes that when they are born that if they did get RSV, it would not be as severe, and they hopefully would not get it. So, full circle as far as helping the older generation as well as those that are younger.”

Washoe County Health District says once the final recommendations are released, they will not be offering the RSV vaccine to seniors or pregnant women.

Instead, patients should seek out the vaccine at their private physician’s office or local pharmacy.

