Reno Little Theater brings “Seussical the Musical” to life with a whole month of performances

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life in Seussical: the Musical. The show debuts at the Reno Little Theater Friday, June 30 with performances all the way through July 30.

Director, Shea King, and the show’s “Cat in the Hat,” Eric Boudreau, stopped by Morning Break to share just how relevant this show is in today’s world as it’s all about being your authentic self and accepting others for who they are too.

Eli Espinosa (Jojo) and Michael Rapisora (Horton) also performed “Alone in the Universe” on Morning Break.

Click here for more information and tickets. People can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Boxers and Buddies Fundraiser
Boxers and Buddies partner with Pet Station for 3rd annual dog wash fundraiser
The scene of the fire
House fire in Reno displaces 2
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares how the sweet spot between excitement and anxiety leads to peak performance
Summer Camps for Kids