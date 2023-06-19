Reno Little Theater brings “Seussical the Musical” to life with a whole month of performances

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life in Seussical: the Musical. The show debuts at the Reno Little Theater Friday, June 30 with performances all the way through July 30.

Director, Shea King, and the show’s “Cat in the Hat,” Eric Boudreau, stopped by Morning Break to share just how relevant this show is in today’s world as it’s all about being your authentic self and accepting others for who they are too.

Eli Espinosa (Jojo) and Michael Rapisora (Horton) also performed “Alone in the Universe” on Morning Break.

Click here for more information and tickets. People can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

