Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares how the sweet spot between excitement and anxiety leads to peak performance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The theory that we all have sweet spot, or our individual flow state, is called the Inverted U Theory. It describes the balance between arousal and anxiety to reach our peak performance.

Dennis Belisle, the founder of ABC Mental Tuffness Training, explained how not enough or too much arousal (or excitement) takes us out of our sweet spot for performance or execution. Meanwhile, the same is true for stress or anxiety. A little bit is actually good, but too much can keep you from operating at your best.

Several neurotransmitters and hormones play a role in our ideal performance state. Our brain waves actually change and out frontal cortex goes on recess. Our stratum, the part of our brain responsible for motivation and reward activates by releasing chemicals that give us the sensations of pleasure and joyfulness.

Then two separate parts of our central nervous system balance out to increase awareness and arousal with diminishing stress and anxiety. This state is the holy grail of performance even in everyday activities and situations, for all of us.

The highest level performers never focus on winning it losing. They only focus on getting to this special place where magic will always happen.

Dennis Belisle is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about ABC Mental Tuffness, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

