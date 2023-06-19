Local resident makes a big donation to Fan Drive for Seniors

By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rod Thomas, a resident of Sparks, donates to the fan drive every year. Typically he drops off 20 to 30 fans, but last year he donated 75 fans to the Washoe County Senior Center.

“All they need to do is come down here and see what goes on behind these doors beyond you,” said Thomas. “See some of the seniors fight everyday just to have a decent existence and the community needs to do their part.”

Thomas has donated 380 fans since the first Fan Drive kicked off. He considers this to be his purpose. “Satisfaction because I know that I am helping people and I hope that one day maybe if I was in that situation karma would step in and help me.”

The drive ends on August 31, so there is still time for you to make an impact. You can donate or pick up fans at Washoe County Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. or the Carson City location from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

