Kids’ Day Excitement at Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families had the chance to enjoy Kids’ Day at the Reno Rodeo with activities including getting their faces painted, petting baby animals, shooting bb-guns, and of course... mutton bustin’ !

Many children had the chance to ride a sheep today but as fuzzy and sweet as they generally are the riders say they are super-fast and their advice is to hold on tight!

A brave seven-year-old mutton buster, Syndal Yeoman says, “It was kinda scary at first but then it wasn’t actually that scary once you actually rode it.”

Enjoying the fun activities is something that can bring us back to our western roots, says Violet Richards, Chairman of Kids’ Day at the Reno Rodeo.

“It’s really important for our Kids’ Day committee that we preserve western heritage and that’s what Reno rodeo is all about. So, this is a day where kids can come out and pet animals, and a lot of these kids are urban kids, and they can ride a horse and we’ve got a year-old Clydesdale back there that’s only a yearling but is 16 hands,” says Richards.

Other events of the day included meeting baby cows, petting mini horses, learning how to lasso a cow, and line dancing.

There was also a Special Kids’ Rodeo this afternoon for children with physical and mental exceptionalities so they could enjoy the fun of petting baby animals, roping steer dummies, and other rodeo festivities.

