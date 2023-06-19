Juneteenth Celebrations in Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Juneteenth celebrations will continue until 7 p.m. tonight at Idlewild Park as people gather to celebrate freedom for the enslaved people liberated by the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of all enslaved people in 1865.

This was originally celebrated in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved people learned they had been freed, on June 19, two years after President Lincoln initially issued the proclamation.

Although this is a significant part of our history, many people have made assumptions or heard stereotypes on who can attend these events, or what it is about says Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society President Jessica Vann.

She says:

“Juneteenth is for everybody. There are many stereotypes and assumptions about what Juneteenth is for and who can come but the truth is, everyone can come.” She also says, “We are here for everybody, and if you don’t know, to kind of get some history about it. If you gotta google it yourself, we’re here to provide as much information as we can. But if not, I want people to know... It’s very important to know your American history.”

Vann says that this is also a time to bring communities together.

“I think this is a beautiful time to have community together. We’re not in a centralized place anymore, so any opportunity that we have to come together such as this family like community, is a beautiful thing.”

