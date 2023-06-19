House fire in Reno displaces 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning house fire in Reno has displaced two people and their dogs.

Fire crews from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to Thomas Creek Road between Rock Haven and Fellowship Monday morning.

TMFPD say the fire originated in the attic. There were no injuries reported, but there was significant smoke damage to the home.

The exact cause is under investigation.

