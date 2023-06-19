House fire in Reno displaces 2

The scene of the fire
The scene of the fire(The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning house fire in Reno has displaced two people and their dogs.

Fire crews from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to Thomas Creek Road between Rock Haven and Fellowship Monday morning.

TMFPD say the fire originated in the attic. There were no injuries reported, but there was significant smoke damage to the home.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Reno Little Theater: Seussical the Musical
Reno Little Theater brings “Seussical the Musical” to life with a whole month of performances
Boxers and Buddies Fundraiser
Boxers and Buddies partner with Pet Station for 3rd annual dog wash fundraiser
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares how the sweet spot between excitement and anxiety leads to peak performance
Summer Camps for Kids