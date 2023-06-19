Get your tickets for the two-day art and music festival in Goldfield

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your lawn chairs and join Goldfield residents for festivities on July 1-2 at the International Car Forest of the Last Church.

Joseph Bowman event promoter and KGFN Board member, along with Journey Mike Patrick, one of the singers for the event, stopped by Morning Break to invite all of Northern Nevada to the small town right in the heart of the Silver State for the Art and Music Festival.

Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, there will be art shows, trail rides, dinner vendors, live music and fireworks. Bands include, Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders, Michael Patrick, the Sierra Sweethearts and Austin Mo.

Dry camping is available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights in the world-famous International Car Forest of the Last Church for $10.00 per night.

