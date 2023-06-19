Fire crews contain small fire in Verdi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District contained a small brush fire in Verdi Monday morning.
The TMFPD says the fire broke out near the Nevada/California border on the south side of the river at around 8:00 a.m.
They say the fire did not cause any damage to structures and resulted in no injuries.
The cause remains under investigation.
