Fire crews contain small fire in Verdi

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District contained a small brush fire in Verdi Monday morning.

The TMFPD says the fire broke out near the Nevada/California border on the south side of the river at around 8:00 a.m.

They say the fire did not cause any damage to structures and resulted in no injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

