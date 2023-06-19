Fire crews contain small fire in Verdi

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say the fire broke out around 8:00 a.m. Monday
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say the fire broke out around 8:00 a.m. Monday(Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District contained a small brush fire in Verdi Monday morning.

The TMFPD says the fire broke out near the Nevada/California border on the south side of the river at around 8:00 a.m.

They say the fire did not cause any damage to structures and resulted in no injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Flashing lights graphic
Two found dead in vehicle outside Tesla Gigafactory
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon
From left to right, Carrie Sue Rhodehouse, Jane Michelle Phillips and Jason Dennis MeGree.
DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

Latest News

Thomas has donated 380 fans.
Local resident makes a big donation to Fan Drive for Seniors
Juneteenth provides an opportunity to reflect on the struggles and achievements of African...
The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Society reflects on Juneteenth now recognized as a state holiday
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
SUNDAY PM WEATHER
SUNDAY PM WEATHER