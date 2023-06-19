Boxers and Buddies partner with Pet Station for 3rd annual dog wash fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to Pet Station (7675 S. Virginia Street, Reno) Sunday, June 25 to get your dog washed by volunteer professionals and support a good cause.

Amanda Christenhusz, event coordinator for Boxers and Buddies, and Marshal Grattin, owner of Pet Station, stopped by Morning Break with three adorable 5-month-old puppies who are looking for their forever home.

Boxers and Buddies is non-profit here in town that not only rescues dogs but often takes care of their medical needs before finding them forever homes. They run solely on donations and can’t continue their important work without the community’s support.

You don’t have to register in advance for Sunday’s dog wash. Just show up and make a donation within your means. All of the proceeds go directly to the animal rescue.

To learn more about Boxers and Buddies, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook at either NV Boxer Rescue or Boxers and Buddies. They’re also on Instagram and TiK ToK.

Click here for more information about the products and services Pet Station provides. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.