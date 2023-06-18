Locals looking forward to hearing DeSantis speak at 8th Annual Basque Fry

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The 8th Annual Basque Fry attracted many residents from Northern Nevada to hear from Republican Presidential Candidate, Ron DeSantis with many locals looking forward to seeing what he has to say about the issues that are important to them.

Among these locals said were education and family.

“I think listening to all of them, all of the Republicans speak and see what they have to say, I think I will be a little surprised here and there, but I think it’s just to get more information and about how they are taking back this country because that’s what I’m looking for,” says Reno resident Mary Ann Koch.

People attending the Fry mentioned that most importantly, they want to see someone new in office.

“I know that he just got into the race, but I was on board with him even before that. I think we need a fresh face in the Whitehouse,” says Gardnerville resident Jeannie Darnell.

DeSantis made major points about what he believes leadership is.

“In a position like executive, president, or governor, you’ve got to be a leader and what leadership is about is, are you going to be willing to stand strong for what is right in the face of intense opposition and criticism and having the weight of the world come down on you or are you going to fold and follow the pack,” says Govenor DeSantis.

The Florida Governor also listed some of the goals he has if he were to become president:

“We’ll declare a national emergency on day one, we’ll shut the border down, we will actually build a border wall, hold Mexico accountable, and we will hold the drug cartels accountable for the carnage that they’re causing with the fentanyl coming into this country. So that will happen and that will be a day one issue for us.”

