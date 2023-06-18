Two sent to the hospital from a Sutro Street duplex fire

Missy Preston provided these photos of a fire on Street Street.
Missy Preston provided these photos of a fire on Street Street.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire at a building on Carville Drive and Sutro Street just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known, the Reno Fire Department said. One was found inside the unit and the other was a bystander.

The fire is in one unit of a duplex and it caused significant damage to the unit, the Reno Fire Department said. Damage to other units is still being assessed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The fire is near the Washoe County Fairgrounds and the Reno Rodeo reported Sutro Street is closed from Ninth Street to Oddie Boulevard. The fire department does not expect it to reopen before 4:30 p.m.

“Attendees planning to park in the south lot must enter from Wells Ave., southbound, through the Washoe County Health Department gate,” the Reno Rodeo said in a statement.

The Reno Rodeo is offering a free shuttle to the rodeo grounds from the Grand Sierra Resort through June 24 from 4:30 p.m. until midnight.

The scene of a fire on Sutro Street and Carville Drive.
The scene of a fire on Sutro Street and Carville Drive.

