Washoe school board holds special meeting to set up superintendent performance evaluation

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District scheduled a special meeting Tuesday for an assessment of the school district’s self-governance and to discuss creating a performance evaluation for Superintendent Susan Enfield.

The meeting will be 9 a.m. at 425 E. Ninth St.

The meeting will be livestreamed at www.washoeschools.net/live.

Written comments can be submitted before and during the meeting at publiccomments@washoeschools.net.

The school district said these are the topics:

Trustees will hear a presentation about the balanced government self-assessment, including a review of areas of growth, opportunity and effectiveness of the trustees.

The board will discuss goals for Enfield’s 2023-24 school year performance evaluation and discuss the performance evaluation process. The evaluation is currently scheduled for October.

