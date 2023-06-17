Washoe County testing fire alarms at county complex on Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County will test its fire alarms at the county complex at Ninth Street and Wells Avenue on Saturday morning.

The tests run from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. The alarms will be audible and visible outside the complex, including at homes and at the rodeo grounds.

“The testing will include fire alarm horns and strobes that will release a loud noise when the fire alarm is being activated, and emit a strobe light effect,” the county said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.