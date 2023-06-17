Two found dead in vehicle outside Tesla Gigafactory

By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
USA PARKWAY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Storey County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it is investigating the deaths of two people in a parked vehicle in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex east of Sparks.

Deputies found the bodies on Electric Avenue outside the Tesla Gigafactory on Friday at about 8:15 p.m.

Tesla medical personnel attempted life-saving measures before deputies and fire paramedics arrived. Deputies determined the two were dead.

The sheriff’s office said there is no indication of foul play.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthew Willette at 775-847-0959.

