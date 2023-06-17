Pennington Foundation donates truck, $140K to Red Cross

American Red Cross graphic
American Red Cross graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The William N. Pennington Foundation donated $140,000 and a new Ford F-150 truck to the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, the Red Cross said Saturday.

The donation will be used in Northern Nevada and rural Nevada to support Red Cross disaster response and help displaced residents, the Red Cross said.

This year more than 400 Red Cross volunteers and staff supported not only disaster relief in Northern Nevada but also fire safety initiatives and preparedness education programs, the Red Cross said. In 2022, Disaster Action Team members and staff responded to more than 125 home fires and helped nearly 500 people in Nevada.

“This generous donation from the Pennington Foundation will help us be there with vital support when community members are affected by home fires, flooding, severe winter weather, or other disasters,” Mary Powell, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter, said in a statement. “The donated truck gives us needed transportation to safely get volunteers, staff, and supplies to emergency locations and the people who need assistance.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno

Latest News

2023 Cattle Drive
2023 Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive makes their last leg
Happening June 15.
Dump the Pump Day happening June 15
National Forest Foundation
Explore Lake Tahoe with free audio tours hosted by the National Forest Foundation
Fan drive for Washoe County Seniors begins June 14
Summer fan drive for Washoe County seniors kicks off