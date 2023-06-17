Pennington Foundation donates truck, $140K to Red Cross

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The William N. Pennington Foundation donated $140,000 and a new Ford F-150 truck to the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, the Red Cross said Saturday.

The donation will be used in Northern Nevada and rural Nevada to support Red Cross disaster response and help displaced residents, the Red Cross said.

This year more than 400 Red Cross volunteers and staff supported not only disaster relief in Northern Nevada but also fire safety initiatives and preparedness education programs, the Red Cross said. In 2022, Disaster Action Team members and staff responded to more than 125 home fires and helped nearly 500 people in Nevada.

“This generous donation from the Pennington Foundation will help us be there with vital support when community members are affected by home fires, flooding, severe winter weather, or other disasters,” Mary Powell, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter, said in a statement. “The donated truck gives us needed transportation to safely get volunteers, staff, and supplies to emergency locations and the people who need assistance.”

